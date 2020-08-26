Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.58 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $9,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,786,915.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock worth $935,104,840. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

