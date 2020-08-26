Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after buying an additional 1,729,665 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $20,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,561,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,647,000 after buying an additional 584,026 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 277.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 288,370 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 764,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 262,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,558. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

