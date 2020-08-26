Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 848,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,404. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.