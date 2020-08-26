Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 70.6% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

SBNY traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 397,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

