Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 108,700 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 323.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

