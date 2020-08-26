Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 23,400 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2,127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. 1,230,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

