Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 306,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 942,229 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 245.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 529,166 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,612 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 1,211,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.22.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

