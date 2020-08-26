Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,259. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

