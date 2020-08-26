Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 12,000 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. 844,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,234. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

