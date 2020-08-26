Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 16,000 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 141,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $326.09. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

