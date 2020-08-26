Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 16,998 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,364 shares of company stock worth $8,751,761. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

DECK traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $209.74. The stock had a trading volume of 429,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average of $175.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

