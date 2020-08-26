Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 64,000 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,051,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

WMS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,923. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,330. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

