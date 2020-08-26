Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1,000.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

