Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.48% of ImmunoGen worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 500.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

