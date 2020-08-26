Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 105,900 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Novocure worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,678,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Novocure by 54.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Novocure by 34.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Novocure by 22.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 173.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVCR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 666.89 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

