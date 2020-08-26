Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,257 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,257 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 235,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 697,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.