Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,507 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

