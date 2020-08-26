Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.36 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $335,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $685,000.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 992,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

