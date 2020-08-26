Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.39 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of United Community Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Community Banks by 445.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,443. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

