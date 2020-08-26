Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.51 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $88.14. 562,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.