Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,540.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

