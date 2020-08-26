Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.84. The company had a trading volume of 216,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average of $215.02. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

