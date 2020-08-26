Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of GMS worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

