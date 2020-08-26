Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.05% of Hertz Global worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,549.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $131,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTZ shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hertz Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

