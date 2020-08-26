Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of Kadmon worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kadmon by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 3,367,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.