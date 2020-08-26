HeartBout (HB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,914.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $91,936.74 and $10,914.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

