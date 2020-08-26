Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0462 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $240.97 million and $32.89 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01671990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00195210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008726 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,553,901 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.