HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPPI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 105,247 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPPI)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers.

