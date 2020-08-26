Heico (NYSE:HEI) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Heico (NYSE:HEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Heico stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,929. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heico will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Heico by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

