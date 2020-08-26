Heico (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NYSE HEI opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $4,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626 over the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.