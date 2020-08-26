Heico’s (HEI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Heico (NYSE:HEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of HEI opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Heico has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at $106,512,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,642,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

