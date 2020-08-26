Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 207,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Helius Medical Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

