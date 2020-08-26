Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.38. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Corp will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

