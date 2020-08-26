Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Progressive by 60.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after buying an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

