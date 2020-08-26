Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €87.52 ($102.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.86. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.