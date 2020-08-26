Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.86

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.86 and traded as high as $88.54. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 334,369 shares.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €85.25 and a 200 day moving average of €81.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

