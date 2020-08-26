HeroNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,069.89 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $66,069.89 and approximately $27.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Token Store and Bibox. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 74.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

