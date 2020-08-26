HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,492 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 440.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,707 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPL opened at $545.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.03 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day moving average is $570.06. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

