HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 7,167 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.