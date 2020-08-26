HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,843 Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $678.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $89,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $212,681.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,676.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,303 shares of company stock worth $1,493,819 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

