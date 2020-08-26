HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Workiva worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 484,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.