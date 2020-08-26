HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Shares of UJAN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

