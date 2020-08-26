HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.