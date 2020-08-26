HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

