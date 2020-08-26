HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

