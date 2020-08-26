HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,559,000 after buying an additional 1,743,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,373,000 after buying an additional 1,315,094 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after buying an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,598,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,735,000 after buying an additional 320,287 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TRP stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

