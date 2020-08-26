HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1,356.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after buying an additional 4,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after buying an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,917,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,684,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

