HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

