HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 587.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $56.71.

