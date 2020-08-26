HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

